Paso School Board to Discuss 36th St Project 07.27.2023

The Paso Robles joint unified school district board of trustees will hold a special board meeting on Monday, August 7th, at 6 in the evening at the Paso Robles high school Performing Arts Center. The meeting will discuss the status of the 36th street Georgia Brown campus project.

The district has previously completed a required geological soil investigation to confirm a seismic anomaly exists underneath the campus; a structural engineer examined all existing buildings on campus and determined there was no immediate threat. During public comment of the board of trustees meeting on June 13th, one speaker asked for the board to halt all work and allow family and community voices to be heard. District staff agreed to a special meeting devoted solely to public input. Questions regarding the 36th street campus can currently be submitted online, and the board of trustees encourages families and community members to attend, including Spanish-speaking families. Translation services will be available.