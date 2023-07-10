Paso School Board Will Discuss T-Mobile Contract 07.10.2023

The Paso Robles school board may approve a three-year contract with T-Mobile for implementing mobile hotspots for some of its students.

As part of its learning control accountability plan, surveys and community input revealed a demand for continued Wi-Fi access for students at home, particularly for English learners, low-income, and foster students.

With continued student use of independent programs, google classroom, or other school-based programs at home, the school board will discuss allocating grant funds in a hotspot contract with T-Mobile to ensure Wi-Fi connectivity at home is not a barrier for students.

This is an action item as part of the regular school board meeting, which will take place tomorrow at 5:30.