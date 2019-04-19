Paso School District 4.19.2019

The Paso Robles school board has narrowed its list of candidates for the superintendent’s position from 32 to only two. The two remaining candidates have not been identified. The board will set a date for another personal interview with the two final candidates.

There’s other important issues facing the board related to that position. The trustees have to determine what kind of contract they will offer the candidate they select. How much can the district really afford to pay? It may not be as much as they’d like because the district is broke. Four years ago, when Dr. Kathy McNamara retired as superintendent, the district had a $7.5 million dollars cash reserve. 10% of the operating budget. Now it’s down below the minimum 3% mandated by the state.