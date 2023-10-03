Paso School District’s 1st DAC Meeting 10.02.2023

The first district advisory committee meeting for the Paso Robles school district will be this Wednesday.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the district board room at 800 Niblick road in Paso Robles. The first meeting’s agenda will present the basics of the Brown Act for the newly formed committee, and review the research and data related to the school district’s facilities, enrollment, surplus property, and Georgia Brown closure.

The agendas for DAC meetings are available in both English and Spanish. Its next meeting will take place 14 days later on October 18th at the same location.