Paso Schools 10.10.2019

Updates and corrections on the Paso Robles school district.

Yesterday, KPRL stated that the settlement paid to superintendent Chris Williams after he resigned, was $250 thousand dollars. Trustee Chris Arend says the amount was closer to $165 thousand dollars. Williams resigned after the election replaced several of his strongest supporters on the school board, including Field Gibson and Matt Mclish.

Another clarification, when Dr. Kathy McNamara stepped down, the district had a reserve fund which was 10% of the annual operating budget. KPRL estimated that was $7.5 million dollars. Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost says he doesn’t believe the operating budget was that high. KPRL has reached out to Dr. Kathy McNamara to ascertain the exact dollar figure. But we agree that the percentage was 10% when Williams took office, and it declined to under 1% when he resigned.

Many objected to the pay out when he resigned. It’s uncommon for an employee to be paid money when they resign from a position, especially in the public sector.

Lastly, KPRL learns that a group of members of the county grand jury attended Tuesday nights’ school board meeting. They sat in the back of the room wearing ID’s on lanyards. They did not comment on the emotional drama which occurred during the meeting, when trustee Joan Summers described allegations against trustee Chris Bausch. Chris Arend compared the discussion to a sixth grade conflict. Others who attended said the drama rivaled a soap opera.