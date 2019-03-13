Paso Schools 3.13.2019

The Paso Robles school board approves certification of the second interim financial report. Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski says, “It’s not too bad, but it may not be this good in the future.” Pawlowski told the board at last night’s meeting that even if the district cuts another $800,000 in the next fiscal year, the district will still below the 3% state minimum reserve fund in 2021. He says the district would need another $500-600 thousand dollars beyond the $800 thousand dollar reduction next year to hit 3%. The reserve fund is about $775,000 today.

Before superintendent Chris Williams took office the reserve was $7.5 million dollars, or 10% of the operating budget. That’s what it was when superintendent Kathy Mcnamara left office. Pawlowski says that the projected budget includes no money for bus replacement or tech replacement and no salary increases in the near future. The vote to approve certification was 6-0 with trustee Tim Gearhart absent.

Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola announced a new principal for the Paso Robles high school. He’s Mr. Anthony Overton. He previously served as vice-principal at the high school. A heated discussion manifested over the appointments to the 4-A Foundation board of directors. The nominees included former trustees Field Gibson, Matt McClish and Joan Summers, who remains on the board. Two citizens said that in light of the serious budget issues at the district, that those three not be placed on the board of directors. Board president Joel Peterson argued for their inclusion saying they would serve only as fundraisers for the school district. Ultimately, the board voted 4-2 to reject the staff recommendation to approve the nomination. President Joel Peterson and trustee Joan Summers cast the dissenting votes. So, those 4-A board member nominations will go back to 4-A. The 4-A foundation was started by superintendent Chris Williams. The 4-A’s stand for academics, athletics, art and agriculture. The intent is to raise money to support those endeavors in the school district.

One other note, assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola says she has no investment in the California Coast Brewery, which is being started by former superintendent Chris Williams and the former district athletic director, Rich Clayton.