Paso Schools 8.18.2020

Despite the hot weather, schools in the Paso Robles school district gave out Chrome books and laptops to facilitate distance learning yesterday at local schools. Tim Vincent is principal at Flamson middle school.

He says it got so hot, he gave his staff a two hour break from 2-4 yesterday afternoon. Today, 7th grade parents can park in the parking lot and walk into a building and get the Chrome books. Same tomorrow for 8th graders.

The original plan was for elementary school students to pick up their laptops or Chrome books on Thursday, the first day of school, but that was changed at the eleventh hour which created quite a traffic jam at Flamson and Bauer Speck.

At Flamson today, seventh graders will pick up their Chrome books, but parents can park their cars and then walk up and get their Chrome books.

For a complete list of times and procedures at schools in the Paso Robles school district, go to the district website: pasoschools.org.