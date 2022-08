This afternoon, the Paso Robles joint unified school district is conducting a Job Fair.

It runs from 1-6 this afternoon at the district office at 800 Niblick road.

They’re looking for para-educators, custodial/groundskeepers, custodial substitutes, playground supervisors, clerical support, food service workers and bus drivers and transportation assistants.

