Paso Schools Under Investigation 12.03.2021

The Paso Robles school district under investigation by the US department of education’s office for civil rights for alleged discrimination against Spanish-speaking community members.

The Tribune reporting that the alleged discrimination occurred last year when the district was looking at closing Georgia Brown school. During one of those meetings, activists argued with school board president Chris Arend. He chastised them for addressing the board in Spanish.

Georgia Brown is a dual immersion campus. Students and teachers at the elementary school speak Spanish as well as English. Many of the students come from Spanish speaking families.

Back in June, the California rural legal assistance and the lawyers committee for civil rights filed a complaint with the office of civil right’s San Francisco office. So the office for civil rights is now conducting an investigation into the affair.