Paso Seeking Musical Talent for 2024 Summer Concerts 12.20.2023

The Paso Robles recreation services and Rec Foundation are currently accepting applications for the 2024 summer concerts in the park series.

The annual tradition attracted over 25,000 attendees the past summer. The concerts will take place from 6 to 8 pm June 13th through August 2024. Interested musicians must submit a press kit by January 26, 2024.

Electronic press kits must be sent to recreation services volunteer coordinator Wyatt Lund at: [email protected]. Information on the application and the necessary items for the press kit can be found at: prcity.com/concertsinthepark.com.