Paso Superintendent of Schools 5.07.2019

No word yet from the Paso Robles school board on their selection to be the next superintendent. We know the board has narrowed the search for a new superintendent to one. They’re not saying which of the two finalists they are currently negotiating with. They’re reportedly fine tuning the contract and compensation.

A source inside the district says the pay will be substantially less than the salary and benefits given to former superintendent Chris Williams. During Williams administration, the district spent about 11 million dollars in four years, and the district plunged to the brink of bankruptcy.

The two finalists for superintendent are Dr. Curt Dubost, who is currently superintendent with the San Miguel school district. Dubost previously served as superintendent of the Templeton school district.

Bill Young is a deputy superintendent with a school district in Sacramento. Last year, he served as acting superintendent in the Natomas school district after the regular superintendent underwent sinus surgery. That final decision may come any day.