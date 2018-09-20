Paso Talks 9.20.2018

A packed house at La Bellasera Hotel and Suites last night for a discussion on tourism in Paso Robles.

It was the 4th of six discussions hosted by the city to educate candidates and the public about issues facing the city. About seventy people attended the event at La Bellasera, including several city council candidates. Paso Talks discussion of tourism was moderated last night by assistant city manager Jim Cogan.

The next Paso Talks event is next Wednesday. The topics: finance and road issues.

That’s next Wednesday at the library conference room.