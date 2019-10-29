Paso Trash Dogs 10.29.2019

At the recent world senior games in St. George, Utah, the Paso Robles Trash Dogs won the gold medal in softball for men 65 and over.

Fred Kronenberger is the Trash Dog team manager. The team is sponsored by Paso Robles Roll-Off. The players include, Mike Molina, Jeff O’conner, Jesse Atkins, Willie Thomas, Dan Larson, Scott Larson, Glen Schroeder, Tom Tweeten, Ron Czoka, Steve Lombardi, Eddie Teets, Gary Phillippi, Steve Schlemmer, Graig Sweenie and Tom Klick.

Also, Tim Sobey of Paso Robles won a gold and a bronze medal throwing horseshoes.

So, congratulations to the gold medal winners at the world senior games in St. George, Utah.