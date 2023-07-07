Paso Unhoused Strategic Plan Public Workshops 07.07.2023

The public workshop addressing homelessness in the city of Paso Robles begins today.

The workshops are for community members to share their perspectives, suggestions, and insights to the strategic working group.

Six key areas have been identified by the working group, including behavioral health and substance abuse, funding and resources, affordable housing, and education and outreach. The sessions will be in the city council chamber today at 6pm, and tomorrow, July 8th at 9 in the morning.

Members of the public who cannot attend either workshop can submit comments online at: prcity.com.