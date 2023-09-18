Paso Woman Arrested For Car Burglaries in SLO 9.18.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office reported 23 total burglaries at the Bob Jones trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo in August.

A news release by the county sheriff’s office on Friday says they arrested a woman in connection with the burglaries, and the agency is now looking for her accomplice.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Joy Delores Thompson of Paso Robles, charging her with burglary and ID theft. Thompson is in custody of the San Luis Obispo county jail with a bail of 161 thousand dollars.

Deputies are currently looking for another suspect seen in video surveillance photos.