Paso’s Fatte’s Pizza Robbery 4.28.2020

An armed robbery at Fatte’s Pizza in Paso Robles. A masked gunman entered the business around 10:17 Sunday night as two employees were closing shop. He approached the counter and showed them a silver pistol. The employees emptied the cash registers, as the robber demanded.

The robber told the employees to turn off the lights and head to the back of the store. He tossed them some glow lights so they could see. Then he left. The employees ran out a back door and spotted a white Toyota Tundra speeding away from the business in the Albertson’s shopping center, headed westbound on Niblick road. A short time later, the sheriff’s department spotted a truck matching the description pulling into In-N-Out in Atascadero.

The truck was stopped and found to be occupied by the owner of the Atascadero Fatte’s Pizza. Darryl Alan. He had a silver .22 caliber pistol and a large amount of cash, drugs, and other items of interest including glow sticks. He was arrested.

Paso Robles police are conducting an investigation into the robbery Sunday night.