Tonight at New Day Church in Paso Robles, Pastor Brad Elijah to receive the Lifetime Presidential Achievement Award from the United Nations.

If you’d like to attend, you’re encouraged to contact New Day Church in Paso Robles.

Incidentally, Pastor Brad Elijah has been with New Day Church for about 15 years.

