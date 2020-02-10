Pastor Thom O’Leary 2.10.2020

Pastor Thom O’Leary and Mountain Brook Church in San Luis reveal the allegations against him.

O’Leary apologizes for what a private investigator describes as a pattern of sexual harassment and misconduct. He allegedly touched three female staff members inappropriately and texted women for an extended period of time. He was also accused of excessive drinking and using his church credit card for personal expenses.

He and his wife stepped down from the church effective January 31st. The Pastor apologizes and asks for forgiveness.