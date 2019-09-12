Patriot Day 9.12.2019

Several Patriot Day celebrations on the central coast.

Fort Hunter Liggett hosted a military ceremony at ten yesterday morning.

In Grover Beach, mayor Jeff Lee spoke for first responders who made the supreme sacrifice.

After a few speeches, south county people commemorating the 911 tragedy walked to a memorial celebrating those who were killed in the terrorist attack.

At the San Luis Obispo airport, central coast residents welcomed home veterans from the Honor Flight. Twenty-two World War II and Korean veterans arrived after a three day trip to Washington DC.