Patriots Day 9.13.2021

Several hundred people turned out for a Patriot’s Day celebration Saturday evening at the sunken garden’s in Atascadero.

The Atascadero high school show and advanced choir kicked off the event. They sang the National Anthem.

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno spoke to the crowd. Heather called for a long moment of silence to remember those who died on that day 20 years ago, September 11, 2001.

Atascadero’s fire fighters and first responders lined up in front of the rotunda, and heather invited people to come up and meet them.

Overall, it was a great event.

After the Patriot’s Day celebration, two bands performed Saturday evening at the sunken gardens in Atascadero.