Patton Map in Court 02.10.2022

The Patton map holds up in court.

Superior court judge Rita Federman lets stand, newly drawn supervisors district boundaries for the upcoming election. The judge and the county faced a short deadline to notify the state if there were any issues with the map.

The judge heard arguments yesterday in Paso Robles court. A liberal group calling itself, SLO County Citizens For Good Government, filed suit against the county over the map. Claiming it violated the California Fair Maps Act.

The judge rejected the allegations. The Patton map stands.