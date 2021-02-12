Paul Flores Arrested 2.12.2021

Paul Flores arrested in Los Angeles yesterday on weapons charges.

Flores arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a fire arm.

Flores is the sole person of interest in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Flores was booked into the Los Angeles metropolitan detention center.

In February of last year, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office and the FBI served search warrants at several residences in two states related to Flores. Officials have not released details on what, if anything, of substance was found.

On Thursday, sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Cipolla confirmed Flores’ arrest in a statement saying that “The arrest originated as a result of information obtained during our search warrants last year at the home of Paul Flores as part of the Kristin Smart investigation.”