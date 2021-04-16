Paul & Ruben Flores 4.16.2021

Paul and Ruben Flores appeared in San Luis Obispo superior court yesterday. The father and son arranged on charges of murder and accessory, respectively, for the disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart in May of 1996. No pleas entered yesterday.

Kristin Smart was 19-years-old when she disappeared in 1996. Today, Paul Flores is 44, and his dad, Ruben is 80.

Paul is being held at the county jail without bail. Ruben Flores is being held on 250 thousand dollars bail. Their arraignment continues Monday.