Paving City Lot 9.26.2019

On Wednesday, crews paved the city parking lot on the west side of Spring Street between 12th and 13th Streets. The lot has been used as an employee parking lot in an effort to free up parking spaces in the downtown area. After the paving and striping are complete, workers who get a permit may use a section of the parking lot for a minimal monthly fee.

The parking lot is just south of Founders Community Bank on Spring and 13th Street. Work on the lot is expected to be completed this week, and will be open early next week, if all goes as planned.