Pay to Stay 8.23.2019

A San Luis Obispo city employee convicted of assaulting a woman at a bar in Avila beach three years will serve his sixty day sentence in a “Pay-to-Stay” jail in southern California.

Chris Olcutt attacked a female Lompoc school teacher at Mr. Rick’s back in 2016. While standing at the bar, he smashed his elbow into her face and knocked her out. His assault was captured on a surveillance camera. He then assaulted the man who accompanied her to the bar.

Judge Jacqueline Duffy is going to allow Chris Olcutt to serve his 60-day sentence in a “Pay-to-Stay” jail in Seal Beach. Olcutt is a building inspector with the San Luis Obispo community development department. He works for the city of San Luis Obispo.

Speaking on behalf of the DA’s office, assistant district attorney Eric Dobroth said Olcutt should serve his time in the county. Dobroth says he owes a debt to the community and he should serve his time in the county.

The city has yet to render a personnel decision about Olcutt’s conduct. He makes about $73 thousand dollars a year including benefits.