Peanuts Art Theft 2.19.2019

Cartoon art stolen at an art gallery in the Southland.
Thieves broke into a southern California gallery last week, stealing artwork depicting Charlie Brown and other characters from the comic strip “Peanuts.”
The Los Angeles Times reports that a security guard patrolling an open-air mall in Costa Mesa discovered a glass door smashed at the Chuck Jones Gallery. That was last Thursday morning. The break-in reportedly occurred when the mall was closed. No other art was taken.
The gallery’s owner says the three stolen pieces are worth about 8,000 dollars.
Cartoon art stolen at an art gallery in the Southland.