Peanuts Art Theft 2.19.2019

Cartoon art stolen at an art gallery in the Southland.

Thieves broke into a southern California gallery last week, stealing artwork depicting Charlie Brown and other characters from the comic strip “Peanuts.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that a security guard patrolling an open-air mall in Costa Mesa discovered a glass door smashed at the Chuck Jones Gallery. That was last Thursday morning. The break-in reportedly occurred when the mall was closed. No other art was taken.

The gallery’s owner says the three stolen pieces are worth about 8,000 dollars.