Pedestrian Accident 10.29.2019

Yesterday morning, a 12-year-old girl was struck by a pick-up truck while crossing El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero.

A dodge truck that was traveling southbound in the number two lane of El Camino Real struck the girl as she crossed El Camino in a crosswalk from East Mall. The girl was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Atascadero police say the accident did not involve drugs or alcohol, but speeding may have been a factor. The speed limit in that part of downtown Atascadero is 25 miles-per-hour. The accident occurred around 8 yesterday morning.