Pedestrian Killed by Amtrak 05.25.2023

Another pedestrian struck and killed by an Amtrak train. It occurred Monday near Santa Barbara.

The Pacific Surf-liner was traveling north of Encore drive in Santa Barbara when it struck a man in his early 20’s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s the fifth Amtrak versus pedestrian death in recent months.

On April 11th, a man died from his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrack train near the 2800 block of Riverside avenue in Paso Robles.

Two others were struck and killed in Grover Beach in December.

There was also a man fatally injured after an Amtrak train struck him about a month ago near Gaviota.