Pedestrian Killed From Hit & Run on Highway 101 – 9.03.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a pedestrian hit by multiple cars, and killed on the highway 101 near the Madonna road overpass.

The release says the incident took place on Sunday evening at around 8:30 pm, where a 26-year-old male pedestrian entered the northbound 101 number two lane; he was struck by an old toyota vehicle that fled the scene. He was then struck by a second driver, who stayed at the scene.

To investigate the incident, highway 101 northbound was closed for several hours. CHP is investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, and currently, the first vehicle is still considered outstanding.

No further information is available from CHP at this time.