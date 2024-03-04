Pedestrian Killed in a Traffic Collision in Atascadero 03.04.2024

The Atascadero police department responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Friday evening.

A release by the department says the collision occurred on El Camino Real near the intersection of San Gabriel road. The pedestrian, an adult male, had succumbed to fatal injuries by the time emergency responders arrived, and his identity is being withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.

The department says the investigation for the events that led up to the collision is ongoing as they review evidence, interview witnesses, and reconstruct the events. Factors such as speed, weather and road conditions, and pedestrian right-of-way will be carefully analyzed.

APD has ruled out drugs or alcohol impairing the driver.