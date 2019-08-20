Pedestrian Killed in Nipomo 8.20.2019

A Nipomo man who was fatally struck by a car Friday is finally identified.

The CHP says 53-year-old Christopher Martin Ramirez was crossing Tefft street around 6:15 Friday night, when he was struck by a car driven by Erick C. Sanchez of Nipomo.

Sanchez had a green light and turned left onto Tefft street, at the same time, Ramirez started walking across Tefft. After he was struck by the vehicle, Ramirez was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria where he died of his injuries. The crash is under investigation.