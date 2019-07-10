Pence to Hold Trade Discussion in Central Valley 7.10.2019

The topic will be trade when vice president Pence visits the central valley today. Pence is scheduled to speak at a farm in Lemoore, during an event promoting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Supporters say the agreement will improve agricultural trade among the three countries.
The agreement awaits ratification in the U.S. Congress and Canadian parliament; Mexico has ratified it.
The topic will be trade when vice president Pence visits the central valley today. Pence is scheduled to speak at a farm in Lemoore, during an event promoting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Supporters say the agreement will improve agricultural trade among the three countries.