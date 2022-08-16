Pete Pidgeon 08.16.2022

Singer-songwriter Pete Pidgeon recently sang that tune at the North County Has Talent Show at the Printery building in Atascadero. The song is about the changes we went through during the pandemic. Pete Pidgeon says the shutdown really hurt musicians.

Unlike a lot of musicians, Pete Pidgeon has a strong academic background in music. He has a degree in ear training and composition from Mason Strong Art School at Rutgers University, and he studied jazz at another university in New York.

So when the lock down closed a lot of venues, Pete Pidgeon had to get creative. He started teaching music on the internet using Zoom, Skype and other social media.

Pete Pidgeon is still teaching music online, but now he’s also performing in the north county.

And one of the songs he often does is one he wrote himself about changes we experienced during the shutdown. Soon, he may write one about finally performing again.