Peter Furth Johnston of Paso Passed Away Peacefully 5.06.2024

On April 19, 2024, 83-year-old Peter Furth Johnston of Paso Robles passed away peacefully at home.

Born on March 16, 1941, Johnston founded Pete Johnston Chevrolet in Paso Robles in 1980, and would later purchase Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick, and Cadillac from Smith Leslie to form Pete Johnston General Motors. He sold the dealership in 2009, but continued as a Triple A service provider on the central coast.

He also served as the president of the Paso Robles Rotary Club from 1994 to 1995, pioneering the first annual Paso Robles Rotary Golf Tournament.

He also served as president of NCI Affiliates, a non-profit organization that promotes independence and inclusion for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

A memorial service for Johnston will be held at 11 am on May 8, 2024, at Christian Life Center in Paso Robles, followed by graveside services at Templeton cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Paso Robles Rotary Services, Inc.