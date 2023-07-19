Peuvrelle Awarded 2022 Outstanding Prosecutor 07.19.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo has announced that former deputy district attorney Chris Peuvrelle was elected as the 2022 outstanding prosecutor of the year award for rural and medium counties in California.

Peuvrelle currently serves as the assistant district attorney supervisor in the Monterey county district attorney’s office. The award was formally presented at the California district attorneys association summer conference last week.

Peuvrelle was nominated for the special recognition by district attorney Dan Dow for his enormous effort that resulted in the successful prosecution of People v. Paul Flores for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “We are incredibly proud of Chris and the entire prosecution team for their tremendous work to bring accountability for Paul Flores and justice for Kirstin Smart.”