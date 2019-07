The body of a woman found near Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur is identified as 61-year-old Heather East of Monterey. East reportedly died by drowning. She was reported missing on Monday.

The body was found in a difficult to reach location near Sycamore Canyon road. Someone had discovered the body near shore. East’s car was found in the beach parking lot. Pfeiffer beach is just off highway one, about 74 miles north of Cambria.