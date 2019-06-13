PG & E and Power Issues 6.13.2019

If you’re confused by the new PG and E program PSPS, which stands for Public Safety, Power Shut off, you’re not alone.

PG and E’s Eric Daniels spent over an hour explaining it to Atascadero city council Tuesday night. A week from tonight, PG and E will conduct an open house in San Luis to discuss the Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

The open house about PG and E’s community wildfire safety program will be one week from tonight at the Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo. That’s from 6-8 next Thursday night.