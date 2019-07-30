PG & E Blackouts 7.30.2019

PG and E is talking with groups in the north county, trying to explain how the power shut- offs may work this summer and in the future.

Recently, Eric Daniels of PG and E spoke to Paso Robles city council about their increased weather surveillance and camera’s which have been installed to monitor fire activity near their power lines. Eric Daniels of PG and E says the utility will keep residents informed of their plans. He also encourages people to have food, water and medical supplies on hand in case there is is an extended power outage.

More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.