PG & E Wants a Rate Increase 8.06.2019

PG and E is looking at ways to pay for the process of decommissioning the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. That’s scheduled to occur in the year 2025. This week, two meetings to be held in San Luis to get local feedback on the plan.

PG and E has changed the cost estimate from $3.8 to 4.8 billion dollars. PG and E customers will be asked to pay for it. An administrative law judge will hear PG and E’s case for the rate increase at hearings in late September. A decision is expected sometime by the end of the year.