Golfers warming up at Wing Foot golf course in New York for the US Open.

Among the favorites, Xander Schaufele, who captured a second place finish at the Fed Ex Cup on Labor Day weekend, good for $4.5 million dollars, not bad pay for a 26-year-old golfer.

His caddy is former Greyhound Austin Kaiser. They’re preparing for this weekend’s US Open at Wing Foot in New York.