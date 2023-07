PG&E will continue its helicopter patrols of power lines in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties today.

The helicopters will depart from the Paso Robles municipal airport, and will then fly over Huasna, highway 166 east of Santa Maria, and west of Paso Robles near lake Nacimiento.

The patrols are part of a public safety power preparedness exercise, and no shutoffs are anticipated during the drill.