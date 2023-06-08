PG&E Holding Hiring Info Fair 06.08.2023

Pacific Gas and Electric will hold a hiring information fair today for its planned maintenance and refueling outage at Diablo Canyon Power Plant later this year.

PG&E is looking to hire temporary workers to support plant operations during the outage. Positions that need to be filled include roles requiring administrative, maintenance, and mechanical skills.

The hiring fair will be held in two sessions from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 8, at the PG&E Energy Education Center located at 6588 Ontario Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

Representatives from PG&E, skilled trades partners, and vendors supporting the power plant will be on hand to provide information about both temporary and full-time jobs.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes.