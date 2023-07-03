PG&E Offers Safety Tips for 4th of July & Heat 07.03.2023

With the fourth of July coming up and heatwaves rolling through California, PG&E reminds its customers to practice outage and heat safety.

Remember to limit exposure to direct sunlight during afternoon hours, stay hydrated and avoid alcohol or caffeinated beverages.

Be aware of your surroundings if you are using fireworks and avoid power lines, flammable materials, or structures; if a firework or any object strikes a power line or equipment, call 911 and PG&E immediately.

PG&E does not anticipate initiating any public safety power shutoff events for this week; any outages that occur are not a part of power shutoff events.