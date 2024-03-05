PG&E Performing Helicopter Patrols For Wildfire Risks 03.05.2024

PG&E announced that they will be conducting aerial patrols along electric distribution lines in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The patrols are a part of PG&E’s “efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risks.” Linemen will be inspecting assets to look for anything that is out of the ordinary and may pose a risk.

The patrols will be conducted starting Wednesday, March 6th through Friday, March 8th. Community members may notice low flying helicopters, including in areas where livestock are present.

PG&E said they may send ground crews to conduct further inspections if deemed necessary.