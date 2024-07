A PG&E power outage affected around 601 customers in the Creston area yesterday morning.

The outage was likely due to a vehicle crash that occurred early that morning.

CHP says a vehicle crashed into a power pole on eastbound Creston road, causing some of the lines to come down and into the road.

Emergency vehicles were forced to close parts of the road as PG&E worked to fix the power lines.

Power was eventually restored completely later that afternoon.