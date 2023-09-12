PG&E Releases Statement on Scams Targeting Customers 9.12.2023

PG&E said in a release yesterday that the number of reported scam attempts targeting PG&E customers have nearly tripled during the first seven months of 2023 compared to the previous year.

PG&E said that nearly 29 thousand scam attempts were reported by customers, and 115 scams were reported on the central coast, with Santa Maria and Paso Robles reporting the highest number of reported scams. PG&E provided tips for recognizing the signs of scams and avoiding becoming a victim. Typical scammers threaten disconnection if immediate payment is not made via a prepaid debit card, digital payment mobile application, or other methods of money transfer.

PG&E reminds its customers that they will never ask for financial information over the phone or via email, and will never request payment via prepaid debit cards or other methods of money transfer.

PG&E says customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud should contact law enforcement.