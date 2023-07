PG&E will be hosting a Wildfire Safety webinar on Wednesday, July 26th from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening.

The webinar conference is open to all customers, and will discuss PG&E’s wildfire safety work and community resources available to keep you safe.

Community members will be allowed to ask questions and share feedback.

You can attend this webinar online and view any past webinar at PG&E’s website.