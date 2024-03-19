PG&E Warns Against an Outgoing Scam Against Customers 03.19.2024

Scam Reminders NR v2

On the central coast, over 180 PG&E customers fell victim to scammers.

A release by PG&E says that in 2023, they received nearly 43 thousand reports from customers who were targeted by scams that impersonated the company. The average customer who fell victim lost seven hundred and eighty five dollars. Locally, 45 customers fell victim to PG&E scammers in Paso Robles, 15 in Atascadero, and 36 in San Luis Obispo.

PG&E says that scammers often target the most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities. PG&E advises customers to look for signs of a scam, such as a demand for an immediate payment, a threat to shut off utilities, or asking a customer to use a prepaid card, a form of cryptocurrency or digital payment.

Although scammers are now able to create authentic-looking 800 numbers, PG&E advises that a customer, suspicious about a phone call, hang up and call PG&E directly.

If you ever feel you are in physical danger, call 911.