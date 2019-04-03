Phillips Station Snow Measurement 4.03.2019

The department of water resources measured snow level at Phillips station in the Sierra.

They announced snow levels reached 106.5 inches. That’s the fourth highest level ever recorded at that location in early April. The snow level is now at 162% of normal. Although at Phillips Station, the snow-water equivalent is 200% of average, double the average. The healthy snow pack is also well-distributed. The northern sierra recording 175% of average. The southern sierra is 153%.

Meanwhile, 1-2 feet of new snow is expected this weekend in parts of the sierra.