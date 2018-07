Phone Tax 7.27.2018

THE GOVERNOR IS PROPOSING A PHONE TAX TO UPGRADE THE 911 SYSTEM IN CALIFORNIA.

JERRY BROWN SAYS THE 911 SYSTEM NEEDS AN OVERALL. THE TAX WOULD ELIMINATE AN EXISTING TAX ON IN-STATE PHONE CALLS AND REPLACE IT WITH A FLAT FEE ON CELL PHONE LINES, LANDLINES AND OTHER CONNECTED DEVICES CAPABLE OF CONTACTING 911. THE FEE WOULD BE A MONTHLY RATE OF 34 CENTS PER LINE.

IT WOULD GENERATE ABOUT $175 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE FIRST CALENDAR YEAR.

MOST OFFICIALS AGREE THAT THE 911 SYSTEM NEEDS AN UPGRADE. A LOT OF THE EQUIPMENHT IS OBSOLETE.